The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 20 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while batting .252.

In 65.1% of his games this year (71 of 109), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.6%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had an RBI in 30 games this year (27.5%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (9.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (42.2%), including 11 multi-run games (10.1%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 54 .248 AVG .256 .326 OBP .302 .383 SLG .365 17 XBH 14 5 HR 5 23 RBI 20 39/19 K/BB 65/12 8 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings