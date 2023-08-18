Ezequiel Duran vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ezequiel Duran and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Duran has had a hit in 59 of 97 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits 28 times (28.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (28.9%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (13.4%).
- He has scored in 39 games this season (40.2%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|43
|.302
|AVG
|.262
|.355
|OBP
|.305
|.544
|SLG
|.402
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|17
|52/14
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.