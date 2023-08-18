Corey Seager vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager and his .857 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .348 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 35 walks.
- Seager has had a hit in 63 of 78 games this season (80.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (39.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games in 2023 (21 of 78), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had at least one RBI in 48.7% of his games this season (38 of 78), with two or more RBI 18 times (23.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 40 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|32
|.369
|AVG
|.321
|.441
|OBP
|.369
|.739
|SLG
|.562
|35
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|29
|32/24
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
