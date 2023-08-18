Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros meet Ty France and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in baseball with 159 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Houston has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.9 runs per game (599 total runs).

The Astros' .325 on-base percentage is 10th-best in MLB.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.74 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

J.P. France heads into this outing with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

J.P. France has pitched five or more innings in a game 14 times this season heading into this outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Angels W 11-3 Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels L 2-1 Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Away Framber Valdez Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins W 6-5 Away Cristian Javier Johnny Cueto 8/16/2023 Marlins W 12-5 Away Justin Verlander Jesús Luzardo 8/18/2023 Mariners - Home J.P. France Bryce Miller 8/19/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Logan Gilbert 8/20/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown Emerson Hancock 8/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Houck 8/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Justin Verlander Brayan Bello

