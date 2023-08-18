Ty France and the Seattle Mariners hit the field on Friday at Minute Maid Park against J.P. France, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Astros (-145). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

SportsNet SW

Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -145 +120 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 49 of the 82 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (59.8%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Houston has a 34-18 record (winning 65.4% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Houston has played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-60-2).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 37-26 23-18 44-34 44-38 23-14

