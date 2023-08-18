The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 114 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 54 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 26 games this year, he has homered (22.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (42.4%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (20.3%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.3%.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .290 AVG .221 .377 OBP .296 .625 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 55 RBI 36 60/28 K/BB 73/25 2 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings