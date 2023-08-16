Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .273 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 48 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 15 games this year, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).

Diaz has an RBI in 29 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .300 AVG .250 .317 OBP .269 .600 SLG .449 16 XBH 15 10 HR 6 23 RBI 18 22/2 K/BB 29/4 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings