Yainer Diaz vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .273 with 15 doubles, 16 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 48 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 15 games this year, he has homered (19.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Diaz has an RBI in 29 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.300
|AVG
|.250
|.317
|OBP
|.269
|.600
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|22/2
|K/BB
|29/4
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.91), 37th in WHIP (1.242), and 10th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.