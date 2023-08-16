Robbie Grossman vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .233.
- Grossman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 82 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 26.8% of his games this year (22 of 82), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 82 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.232
|.307
|OBP
|.323
|.383
|SLG
|.401
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|15
|40/16
|K/BB
|37/18
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.