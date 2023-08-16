Marcus Semien and Hunter Renfroe will be among the stars on display when the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Angels have +155 odds to upset. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -190 +155 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers are 1-2-0 against the spread.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 50 of the 78 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (64.1%).

Texas has gone 15-5 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.

In the 119 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Texas, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-54-7).

The Rangers have a 9-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.3% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-20 30-28 30-18 42-29 49-36 23-11

