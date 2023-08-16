Nate Lowe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 108 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 130 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 74.8% of his 119 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 34 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 45 games this season (37.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this season (46.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|58
|.298
|AVG
|.260
|.379
|OBP
|.358
|.506
|SLG
|.390
|28
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|4
|41
|RBI
|22
|63/30
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Angels will send Detmers (2-9) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
