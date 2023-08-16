Mitch Garver vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while batting .290.
- Garver is batting .438 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 33 of 48 games this year (68.8%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (seven of 48), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven home a run in 18 games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 18 times this year (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|20
|.284
|AVG
|.299
|.352
|OBP
|.390
|.505
|SLG
|.493
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|15
|34/10
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Detmers (2-9) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 5.27 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
