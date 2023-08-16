Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.521) and total hits (129) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 10th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in 83 of 119 games this season (69.7%), with more than one hit on 34 occasions (28.6%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has an RBI in 50 of 119 games this year, with multiple RBI in 24 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 61 .271 AVG .319 .354 OBP .397 .444 SLG .590 22 XBH 30 7 HR 16 33 RBI 56 28/28 K/BB 37/31 11 SB 13

Marlins Pitching Rankings