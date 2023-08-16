Jose Altuve and his .609 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (185 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins and Jesus Luzardo on August 16 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Marlins.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 31 walks while batting .326.

In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Altuve has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In nine games this year, he has homered (18.0%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Altuve has driven home a run in 18 games this season (36.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (60.0%), including 11 games with multiple runs (22.0%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .279 AVG .365 .417 OBP .431 .453 SLG .625 8 XBH 15 3 HR 6 13 RBI 15 18/19 K/BB 18/12 4 SB 8

Marlins Pitching Rankings