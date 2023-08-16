Jonah Heim vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .364 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .280.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.6% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (15.4%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Heim has an RBI in 39 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (41.8%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.274
|AVG
|.286
|.330
|OBP
|.347
|.543
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|37/14
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .258 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.