On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .350 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks.

Seager is batting .318 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Seager has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 21 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).

Seager has had an RBI in 38 games this year (49.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (23.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 32 .374 AVG .321 .440 OBP .369 .747 SLG .562 35 XBH 19 15 HR 7 44 RBI 29 32/22 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings