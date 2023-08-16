Corey Seager vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corey Seager (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .350 with 32 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks.
- Seager is batting .318 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Seager has reached base via a hit in 63 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 21 games this year, he has hit a home run (27.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Seager has had an RBI in 38 games this year (49.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (23.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|32
|.374
|AVG
|.321
|.440
|OBP
|.369
|.747
|SLG
|.562
|35
|XBH
|19
|15
|HR
|7
|44
|RBI
|29
|32/22
|K/BB
|28/11
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (2-9) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 5.27 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
