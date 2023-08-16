How to Watch the Astros vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros head into the final of a three-game series against Josh Bell and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are ninth in MLB action with 156 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are 13th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- Houston scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (587 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Astros are 11th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.
- Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks eighth in the majors.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.260).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Verlander (7-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 107 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Verlander is aiming to earn his third straight quality start in this game.
- Verlander will look to build on a 12-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|W 11-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-5
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Johnny Cueto
|8/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Bryce Miller
|8/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Logan Gilbert
|8/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Emerson Hancock
|8/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Tanner Houck
|8/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Chris Sale
