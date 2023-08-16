Alex Bregman vs. Marlins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Marlins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .249 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 68 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 120 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.8% of them.
- He has homered in 18 games this year (15.0%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 55 times this year (45.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.260
|AVG
|.240
|.363
|OBP
|.337
|.405
|SLG
|.415
|14
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|10
|35
|RBI
|41
|30/33
|K/BB
|40/35
|4
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Luzardo (8-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the lefty tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.242 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 10th.
