Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .286 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks.
- In 59.1% of his games this season (39 of 66), Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In 25.8% of his games this season, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 of 66 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|28
|.288
|AVG
|.284
|.395
|OBP
|.370
|.375
|SLG
|.364
|7
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|8
|12/17
|K/BB
|20/12
|12
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 151 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Giolito (7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 4.37 ERA ranks 47th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 38th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 17th.
