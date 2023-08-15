When the Texas Rangers (71-48) and Los Angeles Angels (59-61) match up at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, August 15, Jordan Montgomery will get the nod for the Rangers, while the Angels will send Lucas Giolito to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +150. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (7-10, 3.38 ERA) vs Giolito - LAA (7-8, 4.37 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 77 times and won 49, or 63.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 18-5 (78.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 7-1 record over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Angels have come away with 23 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 1-3 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -149 - 1st

