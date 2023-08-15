On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.649 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .289 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of them.

In 14.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 18 games this season (38.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year (18 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .283 AVG .299 .353 OBP .390 .500 SLG .493 10 XBH 7 5 HR 3 16 RBI 15 33/10 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

