On Tuesday, Leody Taveras (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .266 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Taveras has gotten a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), with multiple hits on 28 occasions (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Taveras has had an RBI in 33 games this year (31.7%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (37.5%), including 11 multi-run games (10.6%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .278 AVG .255 .316 OBP .296 .472 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 28 RBI 26 44/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings