After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .210.

Smith has picked up a hit in 25 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 28 .169 AVG .238 .310 OBP .347 .254 SLG .393 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 23/9 0 SB 1

