Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .210.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 25 of 58 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 6.9% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 29.3% of his games this season (17 of 58), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.169
|AVG
|.238
|.310
|OBP
|.347
|.254
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (7-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 4.37 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
