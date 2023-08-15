Ezequiel Duran vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 61.1% of his 95 games this season, Duran has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 14 games this year (14.7%), leaving the park in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.5% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Other Rangers Players vs the Angels
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|43
|.302
|AVG
|.262
|.358
|OBP
|.305
|.556
|SLG
|.402
|19
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|17
|50/14
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.37), 38th in WHIP (1.265), and 17th in K/9 (9.6).
