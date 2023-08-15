Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSSW

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is hitting .346 with 32 doubles, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

In 81.6% of his 76 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 20 games this year (26.3%), homering in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 48.7% of his games this season, Seager has notched at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (51.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 32 .367 AVG .321 .436 OBP .369 .716 SLG .562 33 XBH 19 13 HR 7 39 RBI 29 32/22 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings