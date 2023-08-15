Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Marlins on August 15, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Luis Arraez and others are available when the Houston Astros visit the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Astros vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Javier Stats
- Cristian Javier (8-2) will take the mound for the Astros, his 23rd start of the season.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Javier has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.
- In 22 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Yankees
|Aug. 3
|4.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 22
|5.2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs, 59 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.
- He has a .294/.376/.514 slash line so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 115 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 68 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.352/.414 on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 11
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Aug. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 163 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .366/.410/.472 so far this season.
- Arraez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 13
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 20 doubles, 29 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .244/.333/.500 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 8
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Reds
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
