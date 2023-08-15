Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Marlins have +110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 47 of the 80 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Houston has a record of 40-25 (61.5%).

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Houston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 58 times this season for a 58-60-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have gone 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-26 35-26 23-18 42-34 43-38 22-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.