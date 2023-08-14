On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez is batting .270 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 52 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.6% of his games this season, Alvarez has driven in at least one run. In 19 of those games (26.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (57.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .270 AVG .270 .367 OBP .386 .482 SLG .648 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 38/19 K/BB 31/20 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings