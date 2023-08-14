Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (70-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (11-4) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (6-8) will answer the bell for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Angels Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.
- Texas has a record of 17-5, a 77.3% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Texas has scored 672 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|@ Athletics
|W 6-1
|Max Scherzer vs JP Sears
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|W 9-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Wade Miley
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.