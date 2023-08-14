Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (70-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-60) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on August 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Max Scherzer (11-4) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (6-8) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 76 games this season and won 48 (63.2%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 17-5, a 77.3% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.

Texas has scored 672 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

