Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) against the Giants.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 walks while batting .282.
- In 67.4% of his 46 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In 15.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|20
|.270
|AVG
|.299
|.330
|OBP
|.390
|.483
|SLG
|.493
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|33/8
|K/BB
|17/10
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
