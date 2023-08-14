The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.429 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

TV Channel: BSFL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .314 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.

In 33 of 48 games this season (68.8%) Altuve has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (17 of 48), with more than one RBI six times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 30 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .279 AVG .343 .417 OBP .409 .453 SLG .606 8 XBH 14 3 HR 6 13 RBI 14 18/19 K/BB 18/11 4 SB 7

Marlins Pitching Rankings