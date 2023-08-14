Luis Arraez and Kyle Tucker are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Miami Marlins and the Houston Astros square off at LoanDepot park on Monday (starting at 6:40 PM ET).

Astros vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Valdez Stats

Framber Valdez (9-7) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 23rd start of the season.

He has 14 quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Valdez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 15th, 1.092 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 26th.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Aug. 8 7.0 8 6 6 3 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 9.0 0 0 0 7 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 127 hits with 29 doubles, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 88 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .297/.378/.519 on the year.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 115 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 67 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .254/.353/.417 so far this year.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, five walks and five RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 162 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 31 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .367/.411/.467 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 13 3-for-5 1 0 3 5 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 101 hits with 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .244/.333/.495 so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds Aug. 8 3-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Reds Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

