Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on August 14 at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 67 walks while hitting .254.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (18 of 118), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has had an RBI in 47 games this year (39.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.2%.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .260 AVG .248 .363 OBP .344 .405 SLG .429 14 XBH 22 8 HR 10 35 RBI 40 30/33 K/BB 38/34 4 SB 0

