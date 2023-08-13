The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Chase Silseth and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Angels.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Discover More About This Game

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .274.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in 72.2% of his 72 games this year, with multiple hits in 20.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 26.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 72), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (47.2%), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (26.4%).

He has scored in 42 games this season (58.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 34 .277 AVG .270 .377 OBP .386 .496 SLG .648 16 XBH 18 7 HR 14 28 RBI 36 37/19 K/BB 31/20 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings