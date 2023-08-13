Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Giants on August 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others in the San Francisco Giants-Texas Rangers matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .280/.350/.464 so far this season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.
- He's slashed .262/.341/.519 so far this year.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Webb Stats
- Logan Webb (9-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.
- In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.
- Webb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|5.2
|7
|2
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 28
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 22
|1.1
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|at Reds
|Jul. 18
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Wade Stats
- Wade has collected 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.393/.420 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .301/.359/.537 on the year.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
