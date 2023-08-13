Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on LaMonte Wade Jr, Marcus Semien and others in the San Francisco Giants-Texas Rangers matchup at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 53 walks and 72 RBI (135 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.350/.464 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 89 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He's slashed .262/.341/.519 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (9-9) will take the mound for the Giants, his 25th start of the season.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Webb has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 3.56 ERA ranks 20th, 1.095 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 30th.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 7 5.2 7 2 1 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with BetMGM.

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 85 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .266/.393/.420 slash line on the year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 8 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 7 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Aug. 6 3-for-5 1 0 2 3 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 19 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He has a slash line of .301/.359/.537 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 8 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 at Angels Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.