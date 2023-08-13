Logan Webb will toe the rubber for the San Francisco Giants (62-55) on Sunday, August 13 versus the Texas Rangers (70-47), who will answer with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Rangers have +115 odds to win. The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-9, 3.56 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (9-4, 3.28 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rangers and Giants game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+115), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 31 out of the 61 games, or 50.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Giants have a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Rangers have won six of 20 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Leody Taveras - 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -114 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.