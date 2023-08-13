LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .463 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .272 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 670.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.

The Rangers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.