How to Watch the Rangers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 165 home runs.
- Texas ranks second in the majors with a .463 team slugging percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of .272 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 670.
- The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .341.
- The Rangers rank 15th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.
- Texas strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 24th in MLB.
- Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dane Dunning (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-1
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|JP Sears
|8/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Austin Pruitt
|8/11/2023
|Giants
|W 2-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Scott Alexander
|8/12/2023
|Giants
|W 9-3
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Alex Cobb
|8/13/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Logan Webb
|8/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Lucas Giolito
|8/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
