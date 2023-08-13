Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 13 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
- In 69.9% of his 93 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (5.4%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 4.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 47 times this year (50.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|50
|.241
|AVG
|.277
|.269
|OBP
|.315
|.310
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|21
|19/7
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Silseth (3-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.72 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .207 to his opponents.
