Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on August 13 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Giants.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.464) thanks to 50 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 46th in slugging.

In 74.4% of his games this year (87 of 117), Semien has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Semien has driven in a run in 50 games this year (42.7%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (13.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 69 of 117 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .289 AVG .270 .357 OBP .343 .492 SLG .436 28 XBH 22 10 HR 8 33 RBI 39 28/27 K/BB 44/26 6 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings