The Houston Astros (68-50), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will clash with the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) on Sunday, August 13 at Minute Maid Park, with Jose Urquidy starting for the Astros and Chase Silseth taking the mound for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+125). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (2-2, 6.10 ERA) vs Silseth - LAA (3-1, 3.72 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Angels game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-150) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Kyle Tucker get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 47 (60.3%) of those contests.

The Astros have a 31-18 record (winning 63.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60% chance to win.

The Astros went 5-2 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Angels have come away with 22 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West +110 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.