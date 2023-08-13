Sunday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (68-50) going head to head against the Los Angeles Angels (58-60) at 2:10 PM ET (on August 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Jose Urquidy (2-2, 6.10 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Chase Silseth (3-1, 3.72 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 78 times this season and won 47, or 60.3%, of those games.

Houston has entered 41 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 29-12 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 579 total runs this season.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule