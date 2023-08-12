On Saturday, Jose Altuve (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Angels.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks while hitting .311.

Altuve will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with one homer during his last outings.

Altuve has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In nine games this season, he has homered (19.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Altuve has had at least one RBI in 34.8% of his games this year (16 of 46), with more than one RBI six times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with two or more runs 10 times (21.7%).

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .269 AVG .343 .408 OBP .409 .449 SLG .606 7 XBH 14 3 HR 6 12 RBI 14 17/17 K/BB 18/11 4 SB 7

Angels Pitching Rankings