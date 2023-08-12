On Saturday, Jacob Meyers (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .230.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this season (22.2%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (8.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .194 AVG .263 .286 OBP .325 .323 SLG .460 8 XBH 16 4 HR 5 10 RBI 21 41/15 K/BB 35/10 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings