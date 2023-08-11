Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Texas' .463 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (659 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rangers' .342 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.225).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (7-5) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gray enters the matchup with eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Marlins W 9-8 Home Jon Gray George Soriano 8/6/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Home Andrew Heaney Sandy Alcantara 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants - Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants - Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani

