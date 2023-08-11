Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (68-47) versus the San Francisco Giants (62-53) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (7-5) for the Rangers and Scott Alexander (6-2) for the Giants.

Rangers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rangers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers are 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 47, or 62.7%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has entered 75 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 47-28 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored the most runs (659) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

Rangers Schedule