How to Watch the Astros vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Dean Kremer starts for the Baltimore Orioles against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 148 total home runs.
- Houston ranks 15th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.
- The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (553 total).
- The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Brown is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Brown will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Severino
|8/5/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-1
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|8/6/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-7
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Carlos Rodón
|8/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-6
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/9/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-2
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Jack Flaherty
|8/10/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dean Kremer
|8/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Reid Detmers
|8/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Tyler Anderson
|8/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Chase Silseth
|8/14/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Braxton Garrett
|8/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Johnny Cueto
