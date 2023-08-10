Dean Kremer starts for the Baltimore Orioles against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB play with 148 total home runs.

Houston ranks 15th in baseball with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Astros are 17th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (553 total).

The Astros' .321 on-base percentage ranks 14th in baseball.

The Astros strike out eight times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (8-7) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Brown is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Brown will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Yankees W 7-3 Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Justin Verlander Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees W 9-7 Away Jose Urquidy Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles W 7-6 Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles W 8-2 Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty 8/10/2023 Orioles - Away Hunter Brown Dean Kremer 8/11/2023 Angels - Home Justin Verlander Reid Detmers 8/12/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Tyler Anderson 8/13/2023 Angels - Home Jose Urquidy Chase Silseth 8/14/2023 Marlins - Away Cristian Javier Braxton Garrett 8/15/2023 Marlins - Away Hunter Brown Johnny Cueto

