Astros vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 10
Thursday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (70-44) and the Houston Astros (66-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on August 10.
The probable starters are Hunter Brown (8-7) for the Astros and Dean Kremer (10-4) for the Orioles.
Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 75 times and won 45, or 60%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 75 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 45-30 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.
- Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 553.
- The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|W 7-3
|Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino
|August 5
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|August 6
|@ Yankees
|W 9-7
|Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón
|August 8
|@ Orioles
|W 7-6
|Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 9
|@ Orioles
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty
|August 10
|@ Orioles
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer
|August 11
|Angels
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers
|August 12
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Tyler Anderson
|August 13
|Angels
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Chase Silseth
|August 14
|@ Marlins
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Braxton Garrett
|August 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Johnny Cueto
