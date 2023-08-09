Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez is batting .285 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 37 walks.
- Alvarez has recorded a hit in 50 of 68 games this year (73.5%), including 15 multi-hit games (22.1%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in 19 of them (27.9%), and in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.1% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 68 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.287
|AVG
|.283
|.386
|OBP
|.400
|.519
|SLG
|.690
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|36
|35/18
|K/BB
|28/19
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Flaherty (8-6) to the mound to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.522 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
