Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on August 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.
- Meyers has had a hit in 43 of 79 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.7%).
- He has homered in 10.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (38.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.195
|AVG
|.271
|.288
|OBP
|.333
|.325
|SLG
|.474
|8
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|21
|41/15
|K/BB
|35/10
|2
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (8-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.