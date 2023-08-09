Both the Baltimore Orioles (70-43) and Houston Astros (65-49) are looking for batters to continue hit streaks when they square off Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Ryan Mountcastle is currently on a 10-game streak for the Orioles, and Jose Altuve has also hit safely in 10 consecutive games for the Astros.

The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (8-6) for the Orioles and Cristian Javier (7-2) for the Astros.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - BAL (8-6, 4.28 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (7-2, 4.39 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-2 with a 4.39 ERA and 107 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.

Javier has collected nine quality starts this season.

Javier enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (8-6) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.28 and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .273 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Flaherty will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 27-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.28), 61st in WHIP (1.522), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.