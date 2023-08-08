Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Orioles - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (hitting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Yankees.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .286.
- Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 28.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.8% of his games this year, Alvarez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 28.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 59.7% of his games this season (40 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|31
|.287
|AVG
|.284
|.386
|OBP
|.400
|.519
|SLG
|.706
|16
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|36
|35/18
|K/BB
|27/18
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (2-3 with a 6.09 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.09, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
